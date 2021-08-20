Women back in business in Lanarkshire

Speaker Christine Penman will address the subject of change.

The first event will be held digitally on Wednesday, September 8, from 1pm to 2pm, paving the way for a planned new programme of female focused business support, that will kick-start next spring.

The September webinar will outline plans to help Lanarkshire women at the pre-start, existing and growth stages of running a business.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to share experiences, provide input and play a direct role in shaping the future content of LWIB activities.

Keynote speaker Christine Penman will address the subject of change.

Seven years ago, the East Kilbride mum gave up a 30 year corporate career to set up her own leadership development consultancy The One Percent. She also runs a highly successful martial arts business, I-Kick Martial Arts, with her eldest son.

Christine said: “With four in 10 women being forced to close their business due to the pandemic, Covid-19 has led many of us to rethink so much of what we’ve taken for granted.

"We’ll explore the positives change offers and how to keep ourselves and our team motivated through change. We’ll look at the impact of change on our brain, what that can sometimes seem like, the endless emotions it creates and why we all react differently.”

Business Gateway Lanarkshire Adviser, Caroline Wylie, will also lead a session covering Business Gateway support services. This is open to individuals thinking about starting a business, those who have recently launched, as well as companies with plans to grow over the coming months.

Yvonne Weir, enterprise manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said: “It’s been a tough year and a half and creating space for women to hear the experiences of others, learn and get inspired is a key goal for the session.”

LWIB is a partnership initiative comprising North and South Lanarkshire Councils, Business Gateway Lanarkshire, New College Lanarkshire and The Federation of Small Businesses.