COSMO reopening after a half a million pound investment

COSMO will welcome back diners on Monday

COSMO, in Silverburn Shopping Centre, received a makeover designed by Robert Angell, who has previously created restaurants for The Savoy, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Waring.

The 8,800 sq-ft restaurant opened its doors in 2014 and the refurbishment includes a brand-new lighting system and Italian marble counters, with new leather booth seating, wall murals and dark oak shelving which section off areas for privacy.

Diners can choose from global cuisine including Chinese, Italian, Indian, Brazilian and Malaysian which will be cooked in front of them at eight live cooking stations.

COSMO spokesman Kan Koo said: “We are incredibly proud of the new-look restaurant and now it is finished we can’t wait to show it off next week.

"The interior is much lighter and brighter and has a luxurious finish which will be the perfect venue for families, friends and groups.”