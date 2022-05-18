Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week it emerged that an application had been submitted to Historic Environment Scotland in a bid to have the shopping centre listed – in a move that has already sparked an official consultation process.

However, the authority which will undertake the ambitious town centre revamp has raised fears that any such status could undermine the move.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said, “Our draft town visions for Cumbernauld town centre were agreed by the council and were widely welcomed following a detailed public consultation.

“In March we announced that we have agreed, in principle, to acquire The Centre Cumbernauld. This would be a crucial part of our ambition to transform Cumbernauld town centre and a huge step forward in the overall regeneration of the town.

“If the town centre was designated a listed building, then it may be difficult for us to progress our ambitious plans.

"We would encourage residents, communities and businesses to take part in Historic Environment Scotland’s survey and make their views known."