Council calls on East Renfrewshire employers to pay real Living Wage

Businesses can apply online to become an accredited real Living Wage employer and the council is offering funding to cover the cost of accreditation

The real Living Wage is an independently calculated rate based on the cost of living and is paid voluntarily by employers.

The rate is currently £9.50 per hour, 59p above the UK minimum wage, and is calculated each year on an analysis of the wage that employees need to earn in order to afford a decent standard of living.

For employees, the real Living Wage allows the opportunity to provide for their families and plan for the future, while employers have seen that it improves morale and motivation, which in turn reduces staff turnover and increases productivity.

There are currently 19 employers who have signed up to pay the real Living Wage in East Renfrewshire, across the public, private and third sector, including the council and Barrhead charity, Include Me 2 Club.

Paul Mcilvenny from Include Me 2 Club said: “Include Me 2 Club decided to register for the Living Wage accreditation as we operate in sectors that for a long time, felt de-valued, always entry-level and have historically paid the national minimum wage; we believe it has affected the image of the social care field and made it less desirable.

"The Living Wage Accreditation enables us to recognise the fantastic effort, energy and impact our team have in people lives and across our communities.”

Council leader Tony Buchanan said: “By paying a wage that accurately reflects the cost of living, we can help create a more just and compassionate society.

"The real Living Wage has been successful in freeing thousands of people from the grip of in-work poverty, so I am delighted we are offering this funding and would encourage as many local employers as possible to join East Renfrewshire Council in signing up.”