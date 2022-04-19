Last month there were reports that scams had been successfully completed in the Central Belt after householders had handed over bank details after being told that they were owed money by local authorities.
A new warning via TheMoneySavingExpert website has been issued now saying that cold callers are focussing in on the fact that householders are fully entitled to a £150 rebate for this year’s payments. This is being dished out to cover the rising cost of energy bills amidst the cost of living crisis but is categorically not being dealt with over the telephone.
Anyone who has been scammed is advised to cease contact with the scammer and call their bank. They are also as ked to report any scame through Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or by calling Police Scotland on 101.