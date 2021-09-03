Court suspends registration of Pollokshields nursing home

Rowandale Care Home © Copyright Alec MacKinnon and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence

The Care Inspectorate lodged an application with the sheriff court over “serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents” at Rowandale Nursing Home, following unannounced visits in July and August.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: "The sheriff court has ordered an interim suspension of the care provider's registration at Rowandale Nursing Home in Glasgow.

"The Care Inspectorate is working closely with partners at Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government to ensure residents of the home experience a safe transition to new care arrangements. All residents have now moved from Rowandale.

"We have taken this legal action to ensure people experienced an improvement in their care following serious concerns raised during an inspection. The suspension of the provider's registration will allow for transition to alternative care arrangements.