Creature Comforts named Independent Pet Retailer of the Year

Kirsten Oswald MP presenting Graeme Wilson, holding the PIF award, with a copy of the EDM in the Clarkston shop

Graeme and Ann Wilson opened Creature Comforts' first shop in Clarkston in 1997 and the company has since grown to be Scotland' s largest independent pet retailer

Now going into its 25th years, the family-owned business now has four shops, having opened in Milngavie in 2002, Shawlands in 2011, and Burnside in 2017.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme said: “We were really pleased to get this award recognising the quality of the service we offer especially as we are going into our 25th year in business.

“The past 18 months have been hard for independent retailers and Creature Comforts couldn’t have got through this without the support of our dedicated staff and the backing of our tremendous customer base.

“The pandemic lockdowns have shown how important pets can be in a household and we look forward to continuing to work with long-standing and new customers to help them care for a very wide variety of pets.”

East Renfrewshire MP Kirsten Oswald has tabled a motion in the House of Commons congratulating Creature Comforts.

She said: “I was happy to be able to recognise this prestigious industry award for Creature Comforts, a company with a strong presence in the local retail sector.

“Graeme and Ann Wilson should be proud of the business they have built and the service they provide to customers and their pets.