Lynn

Lynn Laughland who has been Managing Director of HRM Homecare Services for nearly three decades, growing the company into one of the largest care specialists in Scotland, received the Strategic Contribution Award at the ceremony in front of her industry peers at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

The award recognised the Smithstone resident’s huge contribution to the advancement and betterment of the care and support of older people in a company that's more than 28 years old.

It now supports 800 service users and provides more than 10,000 hours per week of support, while promoting independence and encouraging older people, children and families, plus adults with disabilities to continue to live well at home.

Lynn’s commitment to her own personal development has seen her achieve several qualifications including MScs in Social Work and Dementia Studies, and Post-Graduate Diplomas in Community Care and Social Services Leadership. During COVID-19, Lynn grew the company’s workforce by 20%, which now stands at 295 people.

Lynn who is a former pupil of Greenfaulds High School said: “I am deeply honoured to have received this award. To receive such recognition of these efforts from my peers is indeed very humbling.

"Working in care at home, particularly over the last two years throughout COVID-19, has been very challenging, but it has also been highly rewarding to see people in the sector rise to that challenge.”

“Donald Macaskill, Chief Executive of Scottish Care, said: “Lynn’s award is hugely well deserved. She has been a voice of knowledge, understanding and reason not only for almost 30 years but also during the recent challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.