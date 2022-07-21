Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Simpson

The Central Scotland List MSP visited the Recap depot at 51 Napier Road in Wardpark to hear more about the organisation that not only sells on high quality furniture to the general public but helps vulnerable people kit out new homes as they embark on a fresh start.

The Scottish Conservative met with co-ordinator Charlie McGarry who outlined Recap’s history and success stories before taking Mr Simpson on a tour.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RECAP, which was established back in 2003, has become hugely popular with the local residents with the charity selling on average 1,500 items a year. This level of help has allowed them to be self sufficient for 15 years and employ five full-time members of staff.

Mr Simpson heard how Recap receive referrals from charities and local housing organisations to provide second-hand furniture for those most in need.

The charity also provide home packs for local people who were previously homeless. They purchase new items like bedding, cutlery and pots or pans free of charge and donate these following referrals from groups like Sanctuary.

Mr Simpson praised Recap for not only reducing the amount of waste going to landfill but also giving something back to local residents.

Mr Simpson said: “I was delighted to chat with Charlie and the rest of team at this fantastic local charity. They are not only preventing furniture and household goods from being dumped illegally or sent to landfill, but support those in need across the community. I was particularly impressed to hear about the home packs they provide vulnerable people who have been recently re-housed”.

“Organisations like this have suffered during Covid, so it’s great to see Cumbernauld residents supporting Recap by continuing to use their services”.