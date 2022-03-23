CACE

Taste, which is based in NCL’s Cumbernauld Campus, serves food prepared by the college’s Hospitality students, made using the very best in local produce. It closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, with Covid restrictions relaxed, Taste finally reopened its doors with an opening lunch on 17 March, with around 16 guests from CACE Cumbernauld.

They enjoyed a menu featuring mouth-watering menu choices like carrot and butterbean soup, baked salmon with ricotta gnocchi and Bolognaise with penne

Lecturer Colin Wilson, who runs Taste Restaurant explained: “I felt our local elder community had been especially affected by the Covid 19 pandemic so when we got the go-ahead to reopen Taste, I wanted to give something back to that community. CACE had been Taste customers for several years before the pandemic, so they were the ideal choice to invite to enjoy our opening lunch.”

George Smith from CACE Cumbernauld said: “All the attendees were delighted with the service Taste provided and said the food, and staff, were fantastic."