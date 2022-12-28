There has been a belated Christmas present for Cumbernauld after it emerged that a new supermarket is coming to the town next year and 35 new jobs will be created as a result.

Cumbernauld already has one branch of German discount chain Aldi at Cumbernauld Retail Park.

However, we can now confirm that another will be created at the opposite side of the town in Westway Retail Park in Castlecary at a date that is yet to be confirmed.

The firm has been scouting for new locations across Scotland and opted to concentrate on a new opening in Cumbernauld as a priority. along with a Coatbridge-based store, in a combined investment of £10 million.

And the news is a further boost to the beleagured Westway complex which has seemingly failed to attract big-name investors in recent years, following some high profile shutdowns.

A hotly-tipped plan for a major new retail outlet in the wider complex including a cinema, restaurants and top retail choices fell through last year.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland (pictured) said: “2022 was an incredible year for Aldi Scotland, as we opened our 104th Scottish store and saw even more customers shop with us. As we look to the New Year, our growth plan continues to be realised, with more stores and further investment in Scotland to reach more customers than ever before.

