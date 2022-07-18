Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dullatur Community Council which had met there is now in a position to tell residents that work to the damaged venue is now underway.

Shut during lockdown, burst pipes caused damage beyond repair in January 2021 and the venue never re-opened.

The area is now restricted and members of Dullatur Tennis Club are being told they can access the courts via the gate just off Dullatur Road instead.It is also advised that the court key can be used on both gates.

The building will be re-designed after a Dullatur-based architect Curtis Hold heeded the call for help that appeared in this newspaper.