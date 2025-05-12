Department store serves up cheque to 9th Milngavie Guides

Girlguiding members will soon be cooking up a storm thanks to a generous donation from John Lewis.

The Glasgow department store has donated £3,000 to Girlguiding Dunbartonshire, which will use the funds to kit out a new kitchen in the Guide Hut at its Catterburn campsite.

Lynne Gibbons, chair of Catterburn, said: “We’re so grateful to John Lewis for their support. This donation helps us turn the Guide Hut into a proper residential space. It’s more than just a kitchen — it’s a place where girls can build skills and confidence that will last a lifetime.”

Catterburn, near Croftamie, is a hub for camping and adventure. The new kitchen equipment will be used by Brownies, Guides and Rangers staying overnight, helping them learn to cook meals from scratch.

9th Milngavie Guides with the John Lewis donation

The donation comes from the John Lewis Community Matters programme, which supports good causes.

Caitlin McGinley, partner and community liaison coordinator at John Lewis, said: “We’ve loved being able to support the fitting of the new kitchen for Girlguiding Dunbartonshire. The kitchen will be hugely important in helping members to develop practical, empowering and long-lasting skills. We can’t wait to see the difference it makes.”

The cheque was presented to 9th Milngavie Guides at Catterburn Carnival – a fun-filled day for Brownies and Guides hosted at the county campsite.

The kitchen upgrade is part of wider improvements at Catterburn, following flood damage to one of the site’s main buildings.

Girlguiding Dunbartonshire supports more than 3,000 girls and young women, giving them a safe space to have fun, make friends and try new things.

For more information on Girlguiding in Dunbartonshire, visit www.girlguidingdunbartonshire.org.uk