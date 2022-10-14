Does your group need a free Christmas tree?

Marcus Eyles from Dobbies Gardening Centres

The UK’s leading garden centre is inviting charitable groups across Milngavie to get in touch and help the Dobbies team donate Nordmann Fir Christmas trees to four worthy causes, just in time for the seasonal build-up.

A Christmas tree is the classic centrepiece, not just in the home, but in schools, community centres, churches and other charity centres, and Dobbies is looking to spread some yuletide cheer with donations across Milngavie.

Dobbies is committed to sustainability and all the real Christmas trees sold are grown from specially selected seeds, taken from hand-picked cones which have been left to dry and nurtured into seedlings. The growing team use specialist techniques to create a bushy and uniform shape by hand, reducing any impact on the surrounding environment.

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, said; “We’re proud to be in a position where we can support local communities, so thank you to Needlefresh for supporting us with this campaign. We would encourage schools, community groups and charities across Milngavie to get in touch with a nomination to be within the chance of receiving a Christmas tree donation.

“The Nordmann Fir is the most popular Christmas tree in the UK because it loses very few needles, meaning your tree will remain green and full, with the right care. It’s the perfect tree for our campaign.”

Needlefresh Managing Director, George Hood, added; “We take great pride in growing our sustainable trees and are excited to partner with Dobbies on this community initiative. We look forward to seeing groups across Milngavie decorating and enjoying their sustainable grown, real Christmas tree.”

There will be four winning projects in Milngavie.

Nominations can be submitted by filling out a simple form. Deadline for submissions is Monday 24 October.