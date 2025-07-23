Drimsynie Estate unveils magical new themed lodges as centrepiece of Cove UK’s £6.2 million investment in family holidays
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lochgoilhead, the new Drimsynie themed lodges are designed to capture the spirit of childhood adventure while offering modern, family-friendly comfort. These one-of-a-kind accommodations – Bairn’s Lodge, Magical Forest Lodge, The Secret Lair, and Enchanted Forest Lodge, bring storytelling to life through immersive design, interactive features, and enchanting locations just steps from the forest and children’s play areas.
“This investment is all about reimagining what a family holiday can be,” said Rob Turner, Operations Director at Cove UK. “Drimsynie’s themed lodges go beyond traditional accommodation, they create worlds of wonder, sparking imagination and helping families build magical memories together.”
A World of Adventure Awaits at Drimsynie
Each themed lodge is carefully curated to immerse families in fantastical settings:
- Bairn’s Lodge – A gentle introduction to adventure for younger children, complete with a den-building kit, treasure hunt, and cosy, child-safe interiors.
- Magical Forest Lodge – A whimsical woodland escape filled with fairytale charm, mythical creatures, and a touch of magic.
- The Secret Lair – A superhero’s dream hideout, complete with high-tech flourishes and comic-book-inspired design.
- Enchanted Forest Lodge – Nestled beside the forest, this storybook retreat is perfect for open-air play, fresh air, and big imaginations.
Each lodge features:
- Three bedrooms (King, Twin, Bunk)
- Two bathrooms, including a family-sized bath
- Fully equipped kitchen with oven, hob, fridge freezer, and dishwasher
- Private outdoor decking with BBQ area
- Themed décor, interactive surprises, and child-friendly design throughout
Setting a New Standard in Family Holidays
The Drimsynie themed lodges form the centrepiece of Cove UK’s wider £6.2 million investment, which also includes:
- New units at Seal Bay and Hunters Quay
- Expanded Forest Pod accommodation at Stratheck
- Themed Lodges at Cornwall's Gwel An Mor resort
- A complete upgrade of all caravans across the portfolio, ensuring every unit is less than five years old, surpassing the industry average
“This isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a complete reinvention of what families can expect from a UK staycation,” added Rob Turner, “Drimsynie’s themed lodges are just the beginning.”
Where Imagination Meets Nature
Surrounded by mountains, lochs, and forest trails, Drimsynie Estate is a natural playground for families looking to relax, reconnect, and explore. With its new themed lodges, it becomes something more, a destination whereevery stay is a story waiting to be told.