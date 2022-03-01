The authority has confirmed it is in the process of contacting some 7000 homes to undertake what it refers to as “essential testing work”.

This involves the wiring in homes to reduce the risk of fire and tenants are being urged to keep their appointments for the service and to provide the access required.

Raymond Boyd, Project Delivery Manager said: “These safety checks are vitally important for keeping our tenants and residents safe. It’s carried out with the minimal of disruption to tenants.

“We’re asking tenants to work with us and provide access to allow us to protect them and their homes from fire and give them the peace of mind that their home remains safe.