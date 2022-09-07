Craft beer firm Brewdog which is based in Ellon Aberdeenshire has closed the Motherwell Hop Hub which is also popular for its pizzas. The company insisted it had no option but to pull the plug on the bar but said staff had been re-deployed in other venues.

James Watt, co-founder and chief executive of the company, took the decision as he believed it would “be simply impossible to get these bars even close to financial viability” in the foreseeable future.