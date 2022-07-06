Ex-soldier celebrates 35 years at "forces friendly" M&S

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Clancy pictured outside the M&S Foodhall in Milngavie, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Neil Clancy has worked for M&S for 35 years and is an active member of the M&S Veterans Programme.

The former Royal Highland Fusilier, who joined up aged 16, is currently the store operations and fire, health and safety officer in Milngavie.

He is also store chairperson of BIG (Business Involvement Group), communicating business news and information to colleagues.

Neil served from 1977-83, completing a tour of Northern Ireland and visiting Canada and Germany, leaving the army after marrying Janice, and having their first child Lee-Anne.

The couple had three more children – Louise, Lisa and Laura –, and Janice also now works at M&S in Milngavie.

Neil has been involved with the Veterans Programme and Network since last year.

He said: “I really enjoy working with M&S and always have – probably why I’ve stayed all these years.

"I heard about the Veterans Programme in 2021 and wanted to reach out to it’s organiser straight away.

"It’s great to connect with colleagues from all over the UK who have come from the Armed Forces, it’s a safe space to have ‘forces banter’ which is sometimes difficult to come by in normal life.