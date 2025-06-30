Expansion boost for female business leaders' initiative

New networking initiative Women Can Grow Community is expanding into Lanarkshire after a successful launch in Glasgow.

Offering peer-to-peer support to help female business owners with their strategic growth plans, the programme was set up by business support agency Inspirent and kicked off to great acclaim a few weeks ago.

In the wake of the positive feedback, Inspirent is to break new ground by hosting the first gathering of its type in Hamilton, the event taking place in the town’s Barncluith Business Centre on Thursday, July 3 (9.30am-noon).

Inspirent chief executive Liz McCutcheon said: “Following the successful launch of our Women Can Grow Community, we are delighted to be staging it for the first time in Hamilton.

“We will be bringing another blend of sessions focusing on health, sharpening the mindset, confidence and practical business skills – all important elements for anyone looking to build a business successfully.”

Thursday’s event will include a session on guided meditation with sound healing by Deborah Cunningham of Flourish with Deborah, while Inspirent’s Lorraine Maginnis will deliver a session on addressing the barriers to growth that women have identified and on the back of that will look at building confidence and mindset. Rachel Sharp, also from Inspirent, will lead a Canva-focused practical business skills workshop.

Inspirent is a key delivery partner for the Scottish Government and will be administering the £700,000 Ecosystem Fund in the coming months - and earlier this year completed a three-month Holyrood-funded practical support programme, Pathways Women Can Grow, for women business owners.

“All women in business are welcome to attend what we believe is not your average networking club,” added Mrs McCutcheon. “From start-ups to well established companies, there will be something for everyone.

“Life-changing is a strong phrase but that is exactly what some have been saying about both the Pathways and Community initiatives.”

Anyone looking to attend can register their interest at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-can-grow-community-monthly-networking-club-tickets-1416920811289?aff=oddtdtcreator