Ferguson Marine launches apprenticeship programme - find out how to apply

Driven, ambitious, and team-focused school leavers are being invited to embark upon a local apprenticeship programme pairing technical learning with practical industrial experience.

Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) has 15 full-time positions available for students who are ready to learn through working on shipbuilding projects as well as in the classroom.

Opportunities are available for apprentice fabricators/welders, mechanical fitters, pipefitters and technical engineers.

The three-year programme is designed to get successful applicants ready for industry by spending their first year at West College Scotland, their second year split between the classroom and Ferguson Marine’s shipyard before spending their third year full-time on-the-job, contributing to the design and build of vessels.

The recruitment drive is part of the yard’s annual apprentice intake and its ongoing commitment to emerging talent in the industry.

David Tydeman, CEO of Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow), said: “We are training the next generation of Clyde shipbuilders, who will continue a proud tradition of globally recognised craftsmanship.

“The value of locally engaged workers cannot be understated. It is great to see local people get involved with their local industry. We take pride in having a sustainable and well-trained workforce. Recruiting from the local labour market is an essential part of that.”

Apprenticeships are a proven way for Ferguson Marine to ‘grow their own’ as the programme combines on-the-job training with off-the-job learning, allowing successful applicants to learn from industry-leading lecturers and colleagues who have gained invaluable knowledge through decades of experience.

Nineteen-year-old apprentice Nana Agyemans, who joined Ferguson Marine last year, said: “I went into shipbuilding mainly because I knew it would be interesting and give me skills which will last a lifetime.

“The apprenticeship scheme is great because working and studying at the same time is a nice blend which has helped me to pick up new skills, mature, and build relationships more than I thought university could.”