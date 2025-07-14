Fire testing firm acquired by safety experts

Leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services, SOCOTEC UK and Ireland has today announced the acquisition of United Kingdom Testing and Certification (UKTC), a renowned independent fire testing laboratory based in East Kilbride.

The strategic acquisition significantly expands SOCOTEC’s capabilities in the critical field of fire safety and compliance, while reinforcing the company’s growing presence in Scotland, with its second acquisition in the country, following the purchase of Aspect Land & Hydrographic Surveys last July.

The move is part of the firm’s wider growth strategy, which has seen fourteen total acquisitions made by SOCOTEC UK and Ireland since 2018.

UKTC’s acquisition marks the latest in a series of strategic investments by SOCOTEC designed to strengthen its building safety and compliance services. This expansion comes in direct response to the evolving regulatory landscape following the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the introduction of the Building Safety Act.

UKTC has established itself as a trusted provider of fire resistance testing, reaction to fire testing, and certification services across multiple building materials and systems.

The laboratory’s UKAS-accredited facilities enable a comprehensive assessment of products and materials against British, European, and international standards, supporting manufacturers, specifiers, and building owners in meeting increasingly stringent fire regulations.

SOCOTEC CEO Hervé Montjotin said: “The move aligns with SOCOTEC Group’s global expertise in fire safety, with over 300 fire safety experts worldwide, allowing the UK operation to leverage internationally held knowledge and skillsets from across the company’s presence in 27 countries. SOCOTEC’s global fire and building safety portfolio includes specialised centres of excellence across Europe, the Middle East and the USA.”

Matthew Marriott, CEO of SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, said: “The acquisition of UKTC represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy and commitment to enhancing building safety across the UK. This marks our second acquisition in Scotland within the last 12 months, demonstrating our intention to continue investing in this important region, as well as developing our capabilities to serve clients through the UK and Ireland.”

David Brown, Director at UKTC, will continue to lead the laboratory operations under SOCOTEC ownership, and added: “Joining forces with SOCOTEC UK and Ireland provides an exciting opportunity to expand our testing provisions and deliver enhanced services to our clients.

“Our East Kilbride facility has become the centre of excellence for fire testing in UK, and as part of SOCOTEC, we look forward to building on that legacy while accessing wider resources and expertise.”

For more information on SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, see here.