First tenant announced for Glasgow’s Atlantic Square building

Building 2 has its first tenant.

What is Atlantic Square: 2 Atlantic Square is a Grade A office development situated in the heart of Glasgow’s International Financial Services District.

It features 96,650 sq ft of office accommodation presented across six floors with 7000 sq ft retail/restaurant space on the ground floor.

It was announced earlier this year that HMRC would be leasing the entire building 1.

Who is the first occupier: Atkins, a leading engineering and project management consultancy, is to lease 20,739 sq ft across the top sixth floor and part of the fifth floor, along with six basement car spaces. The company is expected to start fitting out works in the next few weeks.

What are the developers saying: Dougie Peters, managing director, BAM Properties, said, “There continues to be a strong demand for Grade A office accommodation, in the right location and with the best facilities, and we are delighted to welcome Atkins to Atlantic Square. As organisations seek a hybrid approach to working patterns, having the right environment has never been more crucial especially when thinking longer term about attracting the right talent pool.