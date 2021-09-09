8 Glasgow areas where people are most likely to struggle reading and writing revealed

The eight areas across the city where people are most likely to struggle with reading and writing have been revealed as the council put forward a “plan for Glasgow” to provide more help.

A new learning plan will help people in these areas.

The learning plan will see people living in the city’s poorest areas get more focused help with writing, maths and other skills.

And it will be focused on the eight ‘hotspots’ where people are more likely to struggle with reading, writing and using numbers.

These were revealed in the current community learning and development plan.

The areas are: Drumchapel, Greater Easterhouse, Eastend, North Glasgow (around Possil and Balgrayhill) Castlemilk, Pollok, Govan and Milton.

The replacement Glasgow strategic community learning and development plan up until 2024 was signed off at a meeting on Tuesday.

Susan Deighan, director of city marketing and external relations at Glasgow Life, said: “Community learning and development empowers people of all ages to work to make positive changes in their lives and in their communities through learning, personal development and active citizenship.”

Ms Deighan said: “The plan is outward facing and is aligned to the major issues facing the city particularly health and poverty related inequalities. It is truly a plan for Glasgow.”

The community learning and development scheme helps disadvantaged and vulnerable groups of all ages embark on learning.

Ms Deighan pointed out best practice in Glasgow included work to build the capacity for education staff to use community learning to engage families.

Speaking at the Glasgow Community Planning Partnership meeting, she added: “There are also areas for improvement.”

Those included the roll out of community learning and development being more effectively monitored.

Coleen Willoughby, who worked on the plan, said consultation revealed a need to focus more on marginalised groups, outdoor learning, safe play, digital skill development and mental health.

Ms Willoughby said: “Community learning and development is really life changing.”

Commenting on how the lessons were improving people’s mental health, she added: “It’s is making them feel more positive, happier and is boosting self esteem and confidence.”