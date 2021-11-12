Food hygiene rankings for East Dunbartonshire restaurants

Food Standards Agency Radar pic

Nigiri, at The Burger Bar, 44 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on November 1.

And Taste Indian Cuisine, at 27 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, was also given a "pass" classification on October 21.

A third Kirkintilloch restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating. House Of Flavours, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, was given the score after assessment on June 22.