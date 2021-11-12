Food hygiene rankings for East Dunbartonshire restaurants

Nigiri, at The Burger Bar, 44 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on November 1.
And Taste Indian Cuisine, at 27 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, was also given a "pass" classification on October 21.
A third Kirkintilloch restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating. House Of Flavours, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, was given the score after assessment on June 22.
It means that 100 (92%) of East Dunbartonshire' s 109 restaurants, cafes and canteens have pass ratings and nine (8%) require improvement.