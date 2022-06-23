Former Forth soldier wins ‘New Service Leaver’ at Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris McLernon is presented with his award by Lt Col Lorne Campbell and JJ Chalmers. Pic: Ian Arthur

At a black-tie event held at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, Kris was presented with his award by Lt Col Lorne Campbell, Edinburgh Garrison Commander and ex Royal Marine, BBC presenter and Invictus Games gold medallist, JJ Chalmers.

The awards highlight the achievements of ex-military personnel, their success since leaving the forces and the organisations that have supported them.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Service Leaver category recognises those who left the military less than three years ago. Kris left the army in April 2020 after 14 years as a recovery mechanic with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Kris bought his Wilkins Chimney Sweep franchise in September 2021, on a ‘no money down’ special offer that Taylor Made Franchising developed to help people looking for a new career during the pandemic.

After less than 12 months, Kris has exceeded all expectations and has leapt to halfway up the franchisee’s leader board. He has used creative marketing and advertising to boost his brand awareness and is a keen social media user, frequently posting videos of his day and the chimneys he is cleaning.

Lt Col Campbell said: “I was honoured to present Kris the award for New Service Leaver at the Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards recently. Against very strong competition, a panel of experts recognised him as the standout winner.

"I'm not familiar with his business or sweeping skills, but I would be willing to lay a wager that he is probably quite brilliant. Many congratulations Kris.”

Corps Colonel, Colonel Jason Phillips ADC REME added: “On behalf of all members of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers we are absolutely delighted to see Kris.

"He epitomises all that is great about former and current REME people – bright, hard-working, honourable and with a can-do spirit to everything he takes on.”

Kris said: “I genuinely thought it was just going to be a night off, to let off some steam and meet a few good people. I managed not only to have a great night, but I also won the award in my category.

"If someone like me can achieve something like this, there’s absolutely no reason why no one else leaving the military can’t achieve the same and I did it all through a pandemic. Have faith in your abilities troops. Your hard work and diligence doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchise Association, said: “The franchising model can be an excellent choice for anyone leaving the military to consider as a way to build a second career.

"The BFA is delighted that Kris' hard work has now been rewarded."

Wilkins Chimney Sweep is owned by Taylor Made Franchising who also own or part own StumpBusters, PVC Vendo, Thomas Cleaning, Iconic Window Cleaning and Broadway Wine, Mister Tacho, Women In Business Network and Wagging Tails.