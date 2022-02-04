Free service launches at Newton Mearns pharmacy to help kick-start weight loss journeys

Making a change to your lifestyle can feel overwhelming if you don’t know quite where to start

The new service launches after recent research shone a light on how many UK adults are concerned about their weight.

The nationwide study from Rowlands revealed that almost a third (29 per cent) of adults residing in Scotland feel motivated to lose weight to improve their health, while 27 per cent would also like to improve their fitness.

It seems the future has a part to play in motivating people too, as 15 per cent said they would like to lose weight to safeguard their health and thereby their family’s future, while a further 17 per cent added they would like to improve symptoms of a pre-existing health condition.

But 13 per cent of adults residing in Scotland feel that the language used by healthcare professionals to discuss weight can often make them feel uncomfortable, with 10 per cent saying they have also found it to be unhelpful in the past.

With 21 per cent stating they want to make a change to their lifestyle, but don’t know where to start – the new service provides a friendly face and professional pathway, offering anything from advice on holistic lifestyle changes to recommending treatments such as Lipotrim and prescription medication.

Nigel Swift, managing director of Rowlands, said: “It is so important that people feel comfortable enough to make that first approach for advice and guidance – particularly if they have any underlying health concerns linked to their weight that they would like to change.

"Each journey is different, but depending on eligibility, some patients will be able to access very low calorie diets such as Lipotrim from as little as £45 per week, as well as prescription medication to aid weight loss.