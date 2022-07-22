Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mossend Rail freight

The ambitious proposal is forecast to create in total up to 30,000 new jobs, attract £2.5 billion of capital investment and transform nearly 600 hectares of vacant and derelict land in key locations which also have air and sea freight components.

North Lanarkshire Council Leader Jordan Linden said: “Clyde Green Freeport would deliver a multi- billion pound investment for the Glasgow City Region economy, bringing significant high quality jobs to North Lanarkshire as well as opportunities for businesses here to grow their markets across the UK and beyond. I would ask businesses in North Lanarkshire to look at the opportunities for global trade that Clyde Green Freeport would bring to the area and to your own enterprise, large or small, and back our bid to help make it a reality.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MIRP is home to a major decarbonising rail freight hub and terminal and Clyde Green Freeport

would see the regeneration of 283 hectares of land through £17 million of investment unlocked by tax benefits and, in the longer term, £300 million to develop the site and create the infrastructure needed.

Andrew Stirling, Director of Peter D Stirling and Mossend International Railfreight Park said: “Over the 40 plus years we’ve been at Mossend, we’ve employed locals and worked with local partners and clients to build and expand our infrastructure and to provide freight logistics services between Scotland and England. In the success of our bid, over 500 jobs will be created at Mossend and business generated that will give our local economy the boost it needs.”