Giffnock road to close for 11 months to tackle sewer flooding

Work to create the construction site on the grassed area at Braidholm Road began on June 27, with part of Graffham Avenue closed for five days earlier this month to allow for an access to be built.

From August 1, Braidholm Road be closed to through traffic from Merryton Avenue to Merrylee Park Avenue for 11 months with local diversions in place.

There will be no parking, however, pedestrian access will be maintained.

The work will start on Bradholm Road on August 1

Access will be maintained to Braidbar Farm Road and Park Grove Avenue via traffic lights during this time.

Until October, access to Braidbar Farm Road and Park Grove Avenue will be from the direction of GHA rugby club along Braidholm Road.

Then from October until June next year, access to Braidbar Farm Road and Park Grove Avenue will be from the direction of Giffnock Police Station along Braidholm Road.

Temporary traffic management plans have been agreed in liaison with East Renfrewshire and Glasgow City councils.

These road traffic management plans will enable works on a major project to help alleviate sewer flooding in the area.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager for the west, said: “We fully recognise these works will have a major impact on residents in the area and we continue to work with them to minimise the disruption as far as possible.

“Following a public information event, we have listened to concerns and are actively exploring all options available to reduce the impact.

“However, it’s essential these works are carried out to reduce the risk of repeated internal flooding issues and deliver benefits to the wider community.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while this major investment is delivered.”

This project is being carried out by Scottish Water’s main contractors George Leslie Ltd.

It involves the installation of an underground storage tank beneath the grassed open space on the south side of Braidholm Road next to its junction with Whitton Drive and Graffham Avenue.