Glasgow Aldi store to re-open on Thursday with new look

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Auldhouse Retail Park store when it re-opens to customers this Thursday.

What is the new look?

Standing at 1041 sqm of retail space, a more customer-focused layout with more space allows for products to be found more easily.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

What changes will I notice?

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Glasgow customers and the new-look store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

What is Aldi saying?