Glasgow business offering chance to win wedding venue and reception

A Glasgow wedding business is offering a lucky couple the chance to win their venue.

Scotland’s wedding industry is back in full swing, but with demand at an all-time high, finding a venue to say “I do” at short-notice is proving trickier than usual.

However, the team behind a luxurious Glasgow event spaces is taking that burden off one lucky couple’s shoulders – by offering them the wedding venue for free.

The prize: The Haberdashery is giving away a full day’s use of their Sauchiehall Street space – worth £4,500 – at their inaugural wedding fayre on Sunday 4 September.

With dates for 2022 still available, the winning pair could be walking down the aisle as soon as this year. “This is such an incredible gift to give a couple on the biggest day of their lives,” said co-founder Nikki Fairful, who opened the multi-purpose event space alongside best friend Afton Ferguson in April.

“Trying to book a wedding right now is proving quite overwhelming for lots of people, especially those who are paying for it themselves. Huge Covid backlogs and rising costs mean finding a unique space to create your dream wedding with your own stamp on it is becoming even harder to come by.

“We want to help take that pressure off so couples can enjoy the special process of planning their big day, and what better way to do that than offering them the chance to win their dream venue at our first ever wedding fayre.”

The wedding fayre is set to feature some of the best suppliers from across the central belt. Guests will be able to explore everything from bridalwear and groomswear, to caterers, florists, hair and make-up artists, and even a live wedding illustrator over a glass of complimentary Prosecco.

Some of the suppliers already confirmed for the wedding fayre include luxury bridalwear specialists The Bridal Courtyard; award-winning caterers Regis Banqueting; humanist celebrant providers Fuze Ceremonies; and illustrator and social media sensation What Hannah Does.

How to enter: You’ll need to visit the wedding fayre and reserve your wedding date on the day. Then, one couple will be chosen at random to have full use of the venue, including ceremony and reception, for free.

The couple randomly chosen to win their venue hire for free will be announced on the venue’s Instagram page (@thehaberdasheryglasgow) on Wednesday 7 September.

Nikki added: “We’re a brand new venue that provides the perfect blank canvas to anyone who wants to bring their own vision to life.

“I think the space really sells itself – it’s a stunning mix of traditional and contemporary, which suits all different tastes. There is so much natural light, it feels as though you’re a million miles away from the city centre of Glasgow.

“I can’t wait to see how our winning pair will transform the space.”

Named after a ladies’ tailors which operated in the building for more than 50 years, the multipurpose venue opened earlier this year, after lying vacant since 2016.

Nikki, who left a career in the property sector to launch the business – spotted the empty unit while searching the online classified ads site, Gumtree.

The friends spent nine months restoring the 6,604 square-foot building back to its original grandeur, recapturing the building’s romantic aura with traditional cornicing, marble pillars and exposed brick.

Since opening three months ago, the young entrepreneurs have been inundated with requests, with Afton hailing Glasgow as the “perfect place” to launch an events business.

“We received more than 300 enquiries over our first weekend alone,” she explained.

“Since then, it’s been an absolute whirlwind. In the last three months we’ve hosted a number of corporate and private events, and are carrying out viewings on a near daily basis.

“Initially, opening the venue was a bit scary as this is our first venture together, however everyone we’ve spoken to in the industry has welcomed us with open arms.

“There is always someone willing to help you out. Whenever we are looking for recommendations, or are brainstorming ideas for potential suppliers, then there is always someone willing to give us a helping hand.

“It’s been a great first three months- I can’t wait to see what’s next.”