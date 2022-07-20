These are some of the best new and award-winning wedding venues in and around Glasgow.

With Covid delaying wedding plans, many couples are still looking to get hitched and finding the perfect venue is one of the first steps.

Glasgow is home to many stunning wedding venues, from historic halls with well-kept gardens to much more modern event spaces providing a blank canvas.

Whether you’re looking to create the perfect fairytale wedding or want a space for something more intimate, look no further as we’ve rounded up a selection of new and award-winning venues for your special day.

Here are some of the best venues you could book in Glasgow.

Pollokshields Burgh Hall

This award-winning venue situated on the grounds of Maxwell Park is a heritage venue designed in 17th Century Scottish Renaissance style.

It combines its magnificent Victorian features with first-class customer service and recently won the accolade of Historic Wedding Venue of The Year.

The Maxwell Hall features original Victorian stained glass and wood panelling, giving a unique setting for family celebrations.

For something more contemporary, the Loggia is a bright space with glass doors that can be opened in the summer, offering access to a private garden and is perfect for a drink reception.

To enquire about weddings, visit their website.

Òran Mór

This beautiful Scottish venue opposite the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow’s West End is described as a unique wedding venue, offering stunning facilities for a wedding or civil partnership ceremony.

The building was formerly the Kelvinside Parish Church and has traditional church features with contemporary additions.

The auditorium has been transformed into a beautiful wedding spot with Scottish artist Alasdair Gray’s celestial ceiling mural.

The venue is available for small intimate ceremonies or larger weddings and receptions.

Òran Mór’s auditorium provides a great reception with seating for between 100 and 250 dinner guests.

For bookings and further information, you can visit the Oran Mor website or contact the Events Team by calling 0141 357 6214.

Haberdashery

The Haberdashery is one of Glasgow’s newest and most unique venues to host a wedding.

The multi-purpose event space, named after a tailor, which operated in the building for more than 50 years from 1923, opened its doors in April.

The historic Sauchiehall Street building was vacant for six years before being transformed into a boutique wedding venue.

The function room is flooded with natural light and features original hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls and an atrium ceiling, offering a blank canvas for those wanting a versatile venue.

Boclair House Hotel

This exclusive-use wedding and events venue situated at the foot of Boclair Hill in Bearsden is one of Glasgow’s most magnificent buildings.

Its two acres of beautifully landscaped gardens are the perfect backdrop for photos.

You can exchange your vows in the picturesque gardens that feature a Victorian-style wedding marquee or the Grand Ballroom, which has sparkling chandeliers, mirrored pillars, glints of gold and black and white photos of Hollywood stars on the walls.

The venue was named Wedding Hotel of The Year at the 2017 Prestige Hotel Awards.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website.

The Engine Works

The Engine Works is a hidden gem situated in the heart of Glasgow.

The building was originally a foundry and steel works dating back to the 1830s and has now been transformed into an events space celebrating Glasgow’s industrial heritage whilst also providing a setting for couples to get married.

It features three rooms that can be decorated however you desire, and a hidden garden is available for photo shoots.

Event organisers can cater for up to 275 people and will create a custom package to suit your needs.