Glasgow gift card to be launched in bid to support local businesses

A Glasgow gift card is to be launched in a milestone move encouraging people across the city to back local businesses.

You will be able to spend the Glasgow Loves Local gift card around the city.

What is the gift card?

Glasgow City Council is backing the rollout of the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, which is supported by Scottish Government - powering the city’s economic fightback from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Glasgow Gift Card is one of 32 gift card schemes, unique to each region of Scotland, and can only be spent in businesses located in the region.

What is Glasgow City Council saying?

Councillor Angus Millar, depute city convener for inclusive economic growth at Glasgow City Council, said: “Supporting local businesses in Glasgow will play a vital part of the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic, and the Glasgow Gift Card is a welcome initiative to help the high street and the wider city economy. I would encourage any businesses in Glasgow interested in this scheme to sign up.”

Who is behind the gift card?

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), which is delivering the scheme, and Miconex, the Perth-based fintech specialost, are working with Glasgow City Council to launch the regional gift card, with the first year of costs being met by the Scottish Government as part of its £10 million of support for Scotland Loves Local. There are no registration costs for businesses. Payments are processed as part of the Mastercard network.

Why should I sign up?

STP chief officer Phil Prentice said: “We have never valued local life, the people and businesses around us more. The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card initiative embraces that.

“We can’t wait to see people loving local life by using their region’s gift card, whether that be while out shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or meal - or making a day of it and doing it all. This is an ideal way of supporting the brilliant businesses in our communities.

“These gift cards will be a remarkably powerful way of unlocking spending potential - and keeping that money in local communities for longer. The more businesses that sign up, the better the local experience will be. We have had tremendous interest and support so far.

“Local businesses need our support - our communities need our support. Businesses can help people to be there for them by becoming part of Scotland Loves Local family. There has never been a scheme on this scale in Scotland.”

Why should businesses join the scheme?

With the platform to purchase the regional gift cards launching later this year, employers are also being urged to support other companies in their area by using the gift cards as part of their corporate rewards programme.

Card operator Miconex already supports more than 60 gift card programmes across the UK, Ireland and North America.

Miconex managing director Colin Munro said: “The launch of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card is groundbreaking, giving every business in every region a chance to capitalise on the loyalty of local people in a scale we have never seen before.

“We hope to see businesses across Glasgow register to realise the scheme’s full potential - and so everyone can benefit. Research by The Gift Card and Voucher Association suggests that local gift card schemes have a huge multiplier effect, with up to an additional 65 per cent of the card’s value being spent as people visit other shops, hospitality venues or leisure attractions.”

How do I learn more about the gift card?