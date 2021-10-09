YOTEL Glasgow officially launches with opening night party

The city centre hotel finally celebrated opening with a launch party.

Drag Queen performers at the YOTEL party.

What’s happening? YOTEL Glasgow has officially launched following an opening night party, which included a DJ set from The Shapeshifters. Those in attendance included Instagram and TikTokers Millie Graham, Naturally Stephanie, Love Island’s Jamie McCann and London based best-selling author Florence Given.

The hotel and top floor bar VEGA, which opened in the city centre earlier this year, finally had the opportunity to celebrate its opening in style following the easing of Covid restrictions.

The night was a chance for the hotel brand to showcase how it offers ‘more than just a great night’s sleep’,

As well as headliners The Shapeshifters, DJ sets from Capital Dance presenter and DJ Jess Bays, The Lovely Jonjo and Jon Pleased Wimmin got the party started.

The hotel reimagined its cabin style bedrooms into specially curated spaces for guests to discover with pop-up parties and takeovers from brands such as Wildcat Gin, Hashtag Organics and Jägermeister.

Neil Taylor, General Manager of YOTEL Glasgow said: “At YOTEL we like to challenge the status quo, so we had to make sure we threw an iconic party that spoke to the modern traveller as well reflecting the lively spirit of the people of Glasgow. Since opening, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, so it was fantastic to throw open our doors and celebrate our successes.”

What is YOTEL? According to the team, YOTEL offers a new hotel experience using cutting-edge design to create perfectly-formed cabins (bedrooms). There are YOTEL hotels in the US, Europe and Asia.