Glasgow gift cards start arriving at 85,000 households

The £105 Glasgow gift cards have started arriving at households across the city.

The gift cards have been issued by Glasgow City Council to help around 85,000 low-income households cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

At the same time, the scheme aims to provide a multi-million pound injection into the local economy, with the gift cards only redeemable with city businesses registered to accept them.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This much-needed economic stimulus will give extra spending power to lower-income households across the city at a time when they are facing the worst financial pressure in decades - and with all the signs that those strains are likely to increase.

The gift cards can be spent at shops in Glasgow.

“As a council, we are committed to doing whatever we can to support those in the greatest need. Our use of these gift cards does exactly that.

“But they have a double benefit for communities across Glasgow as they provide a real boost to local businesses in our high streets as they continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s undoubtedly a longer-term benefit for Glaswegians to shop locally - and for more businesses to sign up to accept the gift cards as payment.”

Every household receiving a gift card has already been sent a unique activation code which they will need to use their card.

As well as helping households with the rising cost of living, Glasgow City Council hopes that money available to spend will help local businesses as they continue to recover and rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 700 businesses - including all kinds of shops, places to eat, salons and visitor attractions - have already signed up to accept the gift cards.

It is hoped that the council disbursement programme will encourage residents, visitors, other local companies and organisations to support city businesses in the longer term.

The gift card is an extension of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, the drive led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership’s (STP) for people to help their communities recover from the coronavirus pandemic by supporting local businesses.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “This is fantastic use of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, helping some of the most vulnerable people in Glasgow, while channelling millions of pounds back into local businesses. Everyone wins.