Greggs stores in Glasgow and in other parts of the United Kingdom are reporting “temporary interruptions” to ingredient supply lines.

Greggs outlet, Queen Street, Glasgow. (Photo: Google Maps)

The bakery franchise also said that as ingredient costs continue to rise, they may have to pass the price increase on to customers.

Greggs, which has 2,100 stores throughout the UK, said the increase in cost could happen before the end of the year.

“Greggs has not been immune to the well-publicised pressures on staffing and supply chains and we have seen some disruption to the availability of labour and supply of ingredients and products in recent months.

“Food input inflation pressures are also increasing; whilst we have short-term protection as a result of our forward buying positions we expect costs to increase towards the end of 2021 and into 2022,” said the company.

Greggs’ sausage rolls are perhaps the bakery business’ most popular product and much to the relief of thousands across the UK, CEO Roger Whiteside, said supplies of the much loved savoury snack would not be affected.

“The sausage roll is safe, that’s one thing we haven’t gone short of,” said Mr. Whiteside.