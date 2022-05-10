An Indian restaurant and a wedding venue in Glasgow have been named the best in Scotland.

At the Scottish Entertainment Awards, Swadish, on Ingram Street, won the Best Indian Restaurant Award, beating off competition from across Scotland.

There was also success for another three Glasgow venues, as The Auditorium at Òran Mór was given the award for Best Wedding Venue, The Record Factory in Partick, famous for its live music, won the Best Late Night Venue award, and Connolly’s Irish Bar won the Best Irish Bar award.

Swadish has scooped other awards in the past for its fine dining experience, which brings together seasonal Scottish ingredients and traditional and modern Indian culinary techniques.

The Trongate-based Charcoals earned a ‘highly recommended’ title in the same category.

Òran Mór has also won numerous awards for its wedding venue, which we recently ranked as among the best in Glasgow.

The Scottish Entertainment Awards aim to showcase and highlight the best of Scotland’s entertainment and hospitality industries.

Other winners

While Òran Mór and Swadish were the only winners from Glasgow, other local venues either celebrated wins or earned ‘highly recommended’ titles.

McGoldrick’s Pool and Sports Bar in Rutherglen was named the best sports bar in Scotland, while The Clippens Inn in Linnwood took the Best Pub gong.

Monterey Jack’s in Glasgow Central picked up a ‘highly recommended’ title in the Best Hospitality Employer category, as did The Palais, on Duke Street, in the Best Independent Bar category.

Other ‘highly recommended’ titles went to: Baravia Brauhaus (Best Beer Selection); Citation Weddings and Events (Best Wedding Venue); Buck’s Bar (Best Burger); Kastriot’s Meditteranean Bar and Grill (Best Family Restaurant); Grace’s Irish Sports Bar (Best Irish Bar); Malones (Best Irish Bar); Enzo’s Crookston (Best Takeaway); La Lanterna West End (Best Italian Restaurant); and Monterey Jack’s Glasgow Fort (Best Newcomer).