Glasgow specialists join forces with Profitroom

Glasgow-based restaurant reservation tech firm ResDiary has announced a partnership with booking platform Profitroom.

The integration will enable hotel and pub groups using Profitroom to access ResDiary’s intuitive restaurant management system, all within a single platform.

For hoteliers, this means advanced F&B booking technology that automates reservations and creates tailored packages to engage guests.

It helps fill tables during off-peak times, maximising restaurant occupancy and revenue. Guests booking dinner, bed and breakfast packages benefit from automatic table allocation, with the flexibility to modify reservation times after booking.

Patryk Luszcz, UK regional director at Profitroom, said: “This partnership with ResDiary is part of our wider mission to team up with best-in-class providers who help our hotel partners unlock profit from every corner of their business.

“With operating costs at an all-time high, following recent National Insurance hikes and changes to the Employment Bill, hoteliers can’t afford to let valuable F&B space sit underused. This integration tackles that challenge head-on.

“Together, we’re helping hotels and pub groups not just fill tables, but reposition their on-site restaurants as dining destinations in their own right, while building stronger, more profitable businesses.”

Martin Verdon-Roe, GM hospitality-restaurants front of house and guest experience at The Access Group, said: “At ResDiary, we’re committed to helping hospitality operators unlock the full potential of their venues and that includes F&B spaces that often go underutilised. This integration with Profitroom is about more than just streamlining systems; it’s about giving hoteliers the tools to deliver. With pressure mounting from rising costs, partnerships like this empower businesses to do more with less, smartly and at scale.”

The integration allows guests to book on-site restaurants within just four clicks, a market-leading experience compared to the six clicks typical elsewhere. The system also enables hotel and pub staff to push personalised dining promotions, such as Valentine's Day specials to afternoon tea experiences.

Early adopters have reported significant benefits, with hotel restaurants filling up as much as two weeks in advance - a dramatic improvement that enables better staff scheduling and inventory management.

Automating reservations frees staff from manual booking management, while advanced bookings allow for optimised staffing and food cost control.

ResDiary and Profitroom’s integrated CRM capabilities enable personalised marketing and retargeting, and the seamless promotion of F&B offerings drives additional spending for hotels.

For more information on Profitroom, visit www.profitroom.com and for information on ResDiary visit www.resdiary.com