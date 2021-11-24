Glasgow’s Hollywood Bowl hosts VIP night after £600k refurbishment

Families were bowled over after celebrating the £600,000 refurbishment of Hollywood Bowl Glasgow Springfield Quay.

The Hollywood Bowl on Springfield Quay has re-opened.

The popular venue, located in The Quay leisure complex, buffed-up its ten-pins and rolled out the red carpet, inviting guests to a VIP launch night which saw a Marilyn Monroe look-a-like join families and friends to celebrate in true Hollywood style complete with bowling and bubbles.

Makeover treatment

Now a latest generation Hollywood Bowl centre, Glasgow’s makeover saw the upgrade of its 25 lanes, including six VIP lanes decked out in plush furnishings, a state-of-the-art scoring system and Hollywood décor to allow for the real star treatment.

In addition to the enhanced bowling facilities, the centre’s amusement area has also been transformed and expanded now featuring more of the most popular games including Space Invaders, Mario Kart and Halo.

Amazing response

Emma Hastings, general manager at Hollywood Bowl Glasgow Springfield Quay, said: “It’s been a long time coming due to the challenges faced by the leisure industry caused by the pandemic, but thanks to our fantastic new refurbishment, we’ve been able to offer guests so much more variety as well as a completely new look.

“The centre is now fit for a Hollywood superstar and the response from guests so far has been amazing. We’re excited to continue offering our unique family entertainment to bowling fans across Glasgow.”

What to expect

Guests who visit the new-look centre can also treat themselves to delicious food and drinks from the updated Hollywood Diner. With American-style classics on offer such as tasty burgers and dogs, as well as freshly made thick shakes and signature desserts, guests can sit back and relax after their bowling.