COP26 agreement ‘nothing to be proud of’, says Glasgow councillor

The COP26 agreement is not one Glasgow can be proud of – according to one of the city’s Green councillors.

COP26 president Alok Sharma attempts to stop applause for his efforts as the summit ended in Glasgow amid what he called 'deep disappointment'.

Councillor Jon Molyneux said world leaders are not taking enough action to reduce emissions.

Delivering a verdict on the outcome of the climate summit, Councillor Molyneux said: “There isn’t a single part of the world that is doing enough.”

The Scottish Green politician warned, despite the setting of emission targets in the UK, aviation is becoming cheaper and a new coal mine and oil field could potentially be approved.

Councillor Molyneux, who represents Pollokshields, said: “I don’t think it is an agreement we can be proud of.

“The people of Glasgow showed they are committed to fairness and climate justice.

“Thousands of people went to march but the world leaders didn’t respond sufficiently.

“It is disappointing more progress wasn’t made. People made their voices heard but it wasn’t responded to this time. We don’t’ have a lot of time. But I still have hope.”

He referred to research from scientists that a 45 per cent reduction of emissions by 2030 is needed to limit warming at 1.5 degrees.

Global greenhouse gas emissions are on course to be higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Councillor Molyneux accused the UK of pursuing policies that are harmful in terms of emissions despite setting green goals.

He wants more money for countries impacted by the climate crisis so they can cope with changing weather.

Councillor Molyneux said countries that are responsible for emissions have a duty to make amends for the harm they have done.

The UK has pledged to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050 with Scotland aiming for that target by 2045.

COP26 saw countries agree to meet next year to pledge further cuts to emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Leaders from more than 100 countries vowed to stop deforestation by 2030. A promise was made