Glasgow's New Pig Europe achieves carbon neutral status and outlines Net Zero ambitions

New Pig Europe, specialists in leak, drip, and spill solutions for workplaces, is proud to announce that it has achieved certified carbon neutral status, marking a major milestone in its ongoing journey to net zero.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through a partnership with Carbon Neutral Britain, the business has offset 100% of reported Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, which include business travel, team commuting and hybrid working, gas, electricity and its supply chain.

At its European Headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland, the company has implemented measures to significantly reduce waste and lower emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardboard and plastic are compacted and baled to improve recycling efficiency and reduce collection trips, while the site is fully lit with energy-saving LED lighting, with all electricity sourced through a certified zero-carbon energy plan.

Glasgow-based New Pig Europe, specialists in leak, drip, and spill solutions for workplaces, has achieved certified carbon neutral status.

Since opening in 2022, New Pig’s European Distribution Centre has been designed as a model of energy-efficient operations.

Located in a sustainability-focused business park in the Netherlands, the facility uses shared thermal energy storage and a combined heating and cooling system, reducing energy consumption by up to 32%.

While investments in renewable energy have contributed significantly to the overall reduction in carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roof of the facility hosts 186 solar panels, generating approximately 52,900 kWh annually, meeting up to 73% of the building’s summer electricity needs. All additional electricity is sourced from 100% renewable wind power, ensuring the operation runs entirely on clean energy.

“Our certification isn’t the end of the story, it’s just the beginning,” said John Williams, European Operations Director. “We’re working toward a net zero future by investing in renewable energy, improving product design, and reducing emissions across our operations. Not everything will happen overnight, but we’re making real progress, and doing it the right way.

“We’re not doing this to tick boxes. Every mile travelled, every watt used is accounted for, measured, and offset because being cleaner, safer, and better also means being greener.”

New Pig’s range now includes over 250 high-performance products made with recycled content, helping to reduce waste and support a circular economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the company’s expert solutions for managing leaks, drips and spills, stormwater and flooding help organisations to reduce site-level environmental risks, achieve ISO 14001 goals, stay compliant with regulations, and meet their wider sustainability targets.

To complement its operational improvements, New Pig Europe also supports climate projects that go beyond carbon offsetting, restoring nature, supporting communities, and creating lasting environmental impact.

Current initiatives include Hay Meadow Conservation in the UK, Reforestation in Uruguay, and Blue Carbon Mangrove Restoration in Pakistan through the Carbon Neutral Britain Woodland Fund™.

To learn more about New Pig Europe’s sustainability journey, and what becoming carbon neutral really means, visit: https://www.newpig.co.uk/about/sustainability