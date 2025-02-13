Global awareness anniversary to be inspiration to Scottish healthcare's forward-thinkers

A global awareness day aiming to put female innovators at the heart of sustainable development is “a true inspiration to Scottish healthcare’s forward-thinkers,” says a formal NHS partner.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science – inaugurated by the United Nations – celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday February 11.

It will champion women’s leadership and ideas during a new era of inclusivity while supporting and spotlighting opportunities to strengthen their participation.

Building on a UN Call to Action for greater equality, the day is considered a “dynamic, collaborative, and diverse” platform to address global challenges while urging exploration of the critical role of women’s voices in innovation.

Formal NHS Scotland partner InnoScot Health believes the anniversary represents a crucial milestone for empowering female pioneers and recognising their equal role as agents of change.

Head of Project Management, Gillian Henderson said: “Ten years ago, this important awareness day was first set in motion by a gathering of the World Women’s Health and Development Forum, held at the UN headquarters.

“Representing a roadmap for women’s health and development, February 11 has continued to grow in stature and impact after receiving the support of 65 countries and approval of all Member States, signalling global resolve to achieve gender parity in opportunity and participation at all levels.

“Key initiatives include empowering women to become leaders in striving for the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including good health and wellbeing for all.

“These goals are shared by both NHS Scotland and InnoScot Health as we collectively strive to bridge the gender health gap, achieve equity of access to the best possible care, innovate at pace, and hit the health service’s net zero carbon emissions target by 2040, positively impacting the prosperity of Scottish communities.”

The day will be further looking at progress made in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its pledge to ensure “that no one will be left behind”.

Gillian continued: “February 11 is a call to action, but also an anniversary celebrating female-led achievements and should be considered a true inspiration to those aiming to become one of Scottish healthcare’s forward-thinkers – the progressive-minded who want to facilitate improved patient outcomes.

“NHS Scotland’s innovation ambitions will benefit most from a wide spectrum of collaborative thought, so encouraging a diversity of ideas is vital for fresh perspectives on enduring issues.

“The drive for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls will make a valuable contribution, not only to Scotland’s economic development, but to progress in meeting international goals and targets both now and in the future.”

InnoScot Health has helped many female innovators to turn their ideas into commercial products including the Infection Management Game from Odette Brooks, a Critical Care Infection Surveillance Nurse at NHS Lothian; the Patient Transfer Scale from Gillian Taylor, an Emergency Department Nurse at NHS Lanarkshire; and Cozy Cuddle Scrubs (by Stacey)™ from Stacey Boyle, an Elective Section Midwife, and Senior Charge Nurse, Marianne Hay of NHS Lothian.

On International Day of Women and Girls in Science, InnoScot Health is encouraging healthcare staff to make a difference to NHS Scotland by submitting new ideas with innovative potential.