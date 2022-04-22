Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The auction will take place at the Cumbernauld Peace Garden at 4 Ivanhoe Road on Saturday (April 30) at 11pm. The items are of the Webb Statton brand and will be sold as seen but are in good condition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CES press officer John Kay said: “If people come along they can see the equipment we are selling. If we manage to sell the lawnmowers, the proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the garden and towards buying new mowers which we badly need.”