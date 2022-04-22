Good cause is auctioning off two of its lawnmowers at Cumbernauld Peace Garden

Cumbernauld Environmental Society is staging an auction to raise funds after deciding to sell off two of its heavy motorised lawn mowers in the treasured green space the group helped to create.

Friday, 22nd April 2022, 8:56 am

The auction will take place at the Cumbernauld Peace Garden at 4 Ivanhoe Road on Saturday (April 30) at 11pm. The items are of the Webb Statton brand and will be sold as seen but are in good condition.

CES press officer John Kay said: “If people come along they can see the equipment we are selling. If we manage to sell the lawnmowers, the proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the garden and towards buying new mowers which we badly need.”

The tucked-away haven which is near Greenfaulds Bowling Club is the handiwork of an army of volunteers in Cumbernauld and features and impressive variety of trees, flowers and mini-memorials.

