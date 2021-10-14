Greggs Christmas menu is coming soon with all the fan favourites plus some new vegan additions

The three week countdown is on as Greggs announce their limited edition Christmas menu making it’s grand return for the festive season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the return of all your favourites, and some mystery items, they are extending their vegan menu with the addition of a vegan festive bake.

The festive bake is a seasonal favourite, and a hot commodity when it comes to the menu, with Greggs stores often selling out so make sure you get in there quick.

The festive twitter announcement was met with great excitement from fans across the country with one used writing: “do it sooner please, I think we all need it”.

Greggs has been at the forefront of creating vegan options for its customers, starting with the vegan sausage roll which is now just as popular as the original.

The company recently released it’s autumn menu which included the drink of the season, and fan favourite the Pumpkin Spiced latte, as well as seven new additions which included vegan alternatives to their breakfast menu.

Read More Glasgow Greggs stores ingredients supply shortages and customers will have to pay more

More announcements are expected to come in the run up to the menu being released, and it is sure to be a season of cheer for all with these exciting new additions.