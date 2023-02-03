Greggs arrives back at Glasgow Airport with 20 new jobs

Twenty new jobs will be created when Greggs arrives back at Glasgow in April to help satisfy the hankering needs of millions of passengers.

The pie’s the limit for the airport’s passengers, who will be able to once again enjoy many of the leading food-on-the-go retailer’s most popular bites including the chain’s famous Sausage Roll, Vegan Sausage Roll and Steak Bake.

Customers will also be able to purchase a variety of breakfast items, including sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and freshly-ground Fairtrade coffee.

Greggs previously had a smaller presence at the airport up until 2010.

The new venue will also feature an outdoor area.

The sit-in and take-away venue will be based in the former Mozzo café next to international arrivals ensuring landside customers won’t even have to go pasty security to satisfy their sweet or savoury cravings.

As well as enough space for 50 seated covers, the new venue will also feature an outdoor area where customers can enjoy an alfresco cake, bake or coffee.

Ronald Leitch, Operations Director at Glasgow Airport, said: “I am really looking forward to welcoming Greggs back to the terminal and I have no doubt it will be very popular not only with our passengers, but also the thousands of people employed across our wider airport campus.

“We anticipate welcoming an additional one million passengers this year as we continue our recovery, so the introduction of such a popular retailer as Greggs is fantastic news. Roll on April!”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs said: “We’re excited to be opening a shop at Glasgow Airport in the coming months, bringing local jobs to the area as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food before taking to the skies.”

As a food-on-the-go retailer Greggs continues to specialise in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches and savouries bakes fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day.