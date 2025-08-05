Hamilton firm launches private sector business help

Inspirent, the Hamilton-based business support consultancy, is launching into the private sector as it bids to help transform the fortunes of struggling SMEs.

As a key delivery partner for the Scottish government for a number of years, the firm’s focus has been on working successfully within the public sector.

Under the guidance of chief executive Liz McCutcheon, Inspirent is diversifying and looking to make an impact with owner-led private enterprises. The expansion will see the introduction of a series of ‘no-nonsense’ 1-2-1 sessions covering marketing, finance, growth and IT audits for small to medium-sized companies looking to take the next steps in their business journeys.

Delivered by Inspirent’s team of business growth specialists, the one-hour sessions are designed to give honest insights while providing clarity on the best approach for clients going forward. They will be available online to SMEs across the UK, as well as in person at Inspirent’s Hamilton HQ at Barncluith Business Centre.

“Almost six years ago, when I stepped into the role of CEO, I recognised a significant opportunity to evolve our business,” said Mrs McCutcheon. “With over three decades of expertise in supporting organisations, it became clear that our knowledge and approach could benefit a wider audience, particularly SMEs.

“These businesses often don’t want a large consultancy firm; they need an approachable, experienced partner who understands the unique challenges they face. That’s what we’ve become.

“We are proud to now offer practical, hands-on support designed to help small businesses overcome implementation challenges and drive sustainable growth. This shift reflects our ambition to build long-term resilience by diversifying into the private sector while staying true to our values of putting the client at the heart of everything we do.”

The marketing audits will be delivered by Donna MacLeod and Keith Parsons, who said: “The audits offer a no-nonsense, expert review of a company’s business activities to drive growth and success. For example, the marketing audits are ideal if business owners are spending time or money on marketing but not seeing results, unsure what’s actually working in their current approach, or thinking about hiring help, but want to know where to focus first.”