Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes

Hamilton-based employer, Banks Property Developments and Miller Homes are now preparing a joint planning application to deliver 490 new homes at the defunct 16-hectare site.

Originally put forward by Banks Property Developments in 2003, initial permission for nearly 800 homes was granted in 2004 before progress was halted by the 2008 financial crisis.

Since then, Banks has stated that it has been working with the local authority to address the various planning matters associated with the site.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans will take into consideration local views and be further refined following discussions with the community.

The online consultation will be followed by an online event on Monday, May 9.

Covid restrictions permitting, the intention is to also hold a face-to-face event in the near future. If the plans go ahead, it is anticipated that the construction of the new homes could start on site in the first half of 2023.

Andy Liddell, development director, Banks Property Development, said: “After years of hard and detailed work, we are delighted to be submitting an application for appropriate and high-quality homes that will see £100m invested in Bellshill.

“This project will regenerate an unsightly, derelict former industrial site into a new and vibrant community, where people want to live, that will generate tangible and lasting benefits to the local area for years to come.

Paul Macari, land director at Miller Homes said: “Our involvement has included local developments such as the extremely popular Green Park Gardens, as well as the regeneration of Fullwood, located opposite the Clydeworks site.

"We are very much committed to the area and delivering these new homes will not just help ease some of the housing pressure in the area, but also support over 1,700 new jobs.”