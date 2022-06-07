HMRC opens new Glasgow hub at Atlantic Square - to be base for 3500 civil servants

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has formally opened its new hub in Glasgow.

Jim Harra, HMRC’s first permanent secretary and chief executive, cut the ribbon at the Glasgow Regional Centre and UK Government hub.

The state-of-the-art building at Atlantic Square, which is also the base for the Cabinet Office’s second HQ, is home to 2600 HMRC and 270 Cabinet Office full-time equivalent (FTE) roles.

By 2025, the building will the base for 3500 FTE civil servants.

Jim Harra cuts the ribbon.

Civil servants began the move in on April 11.

Jim Harra, who cut the ribbon at the opening on Monday, was joined by Sarah Harrison, chief operating officer for the Cabinet Office.

Brian Redford, HMRC senior lead for the Glasgow region, and Colin Casse, HMRC estates and locations director, were also in attendance.

Mr Harra said: “I am delighted to mark the opening of our Glasgow Regional Centre and UK Government hub at 1 Atlantic Square.