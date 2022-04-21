Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it seems many residents have not been made aware of a consultation process surrounding it, according to a local council candidate.

Alan Masterton, who is standing for the Scottish National Party, has learned this process has had its deadline extended by a two-week period meaning that submissions will now be accepted until Friday, April 29.

He said: "The developer doesn’t appear to have announced yet how many houses they would intend for this site. However, it is important to note that a full planning application won’t be submitted to North Lanarkshire Council until after this consultation closes, although they state that they intend to submit the planning application this year. Once this is submitted then residents will be able to make formal comments in relation to this.

"As for my position I think it is safe to say that I remain extremely concerned about ongoing house building in the north of Cumbernauld with no associated increase in local infrastructure or amenities. I am also increasingly concerned in relation to the erosion of our green spaces locally, which is something I intend to continue being vocal about going forward and which I believe I have a track record of being outspoken about in other parts of the area I represent."