Hope and transformation: Masquerade Ball supporting Ayr’s new cancer centre

This March, Ayrshire Cancer Support invites everyone to don their finest masks and join a magical evening of celebration at the annual Masquerade Ball.

More than just a night of elegance, this special event marks a moment of unity and hope as the local community and sponsors come together to support the opening of a transformative new cancer support centre in Ayr.

Set to open this Spring, the centre will provide life-changing services to adults, children, and young people affected by cancer.

Ayrshire Cancer Support transforming former hotel into new cancer support centre, August 2024

The new facility, located in the former St. Andrews Hotel, will be a fully refurbished and extended hub that offers free emotional and practical support to local people. It will include dedicated spaces for children and young people, making it the first facility of its kind in the region.

The ambitious project is part of a £2.47 million ‘Make it Happen’ campaign led by Ayrshire Cancer Support, to meet growing demand for services and to ensure individuals and families across Ayrshire have access to the help they need. An estimated 250 people a month are expected to seek support from the charity.

Sophie Campbell, Communications and Engagement Officer at Ayrshire Cancer Support, said: “This new centre is about more than just a building it’s about creating a safe, welcoming environment where people can access the support they need during one of the most challenging times of their lives.

“We’ve designed the centre to meet the needs of all our service users, with spaces specifically made for children, young people and adults. It will be a space filled with hope, help, and compassion.”

Ayrshire Cancer Support transforming former hotel into new cancer support centre, November 2024

The facility will build on the success of an existing centre in Kilmarnock, expanding on the services already available in South Ayrshire to ensure more people across the region can benefit. Features of the new centre will include counselling rooms, group therapy spaces, wellbeing areas, and a library and resource hub for children and young people.

With cancer diagnoses on the rise, the centre’s expanded services will address a growing need in the local community.

Gillian Livingstone, Chief Operating Officer at Eureka Solutions, a long-standing supporter of the project, is also on the board of directors for the charity, she said: “This new centre will be a game-changer for families affected by cancer in Ayrshire.

“It represents a vision to provide world-class support for adults, children, and young people, and we’re proud to continue our partnership to help make it happen. We encourage other businesses to get behind this project and play a part in supporting the local community.

Ayshire Cancer Support Masquerade Ball, 22 March 2025

“We’ve been working with Ayrshire Cancer Support for nearly 10 years and we’re so proud of the work that they do. We’re happy to say that it will remain our principal corporate fundraising activity for the foreseeable future.”

With the majority of the £2.47 million fundraising target already met, the project is on the cusp of its next phase. Local businesses and community members are being urged to help close the final funding gap by attending the charity’s annual Masquerade Ball being held this March, or by becoming long-term corporate sponsors.

Sophie added: “This centre is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform cancer support in Ayrshire, and we’re determined to get it right – first time.

“We hope it will serve as a vital resource for people in the area for decades to come, ensuring no one faces cancer alone. But to do that, we need the community’s support – whether it’s through sponsorship, donations, or attending our fundraising events like the Masquerade Ball.”

The Masquerade Ball, sponsored by Eureka Solutions, will bring together local businesses, supporters, and the community for an evening of fine dining, entertainment, and fundraising. The event has been instrumental in raising funds for the project in previous years and will play a key role in helping the centre open its doors this spring.

Alongside its emotional support services, Ayrshire Cancer Support also operates one of Scotland’s largest free patient transport services, completing over 18,000 journeys annually to treatment centres like the Beatson Cancer Centre in Glasgow

For over 40 years, the charity has been a lifeline to individuals and families affected by cancer, providing free services to help them navigate life with cancer. The new centre is the next phase in its journey to ensure everyone in Ayrshire has access to the help and support they need.

To find out more about the Make it Happen project, visit https://home4cancer.org/the-new-ayr-centre/about-the-project/