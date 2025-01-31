Hotel Chocolat jobs: how to apply for careers at UK Velvetiser outlet - do you get discounts on chocolate?

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs and finance writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hotel Chocolat is growing fast, and new stores, new jobs, and sweet staff perks await 🍫
  • Hotel Chocolat saw its best-ever UK festive sales, up 10% from 2023
  • The retailer plans to open 25 new UK stores and two in the US
  • 200 additional roles will be created as part of the expansion
  • A new “most expansive” store will open in Manchester this spring
  • Staff get generous discounts, a sharesaver scheme, and possibly free chocolate

Hotel Chocolat has reported its strongest-ever UK Christmas sales and announced plans to open 25 new stores and hire 200 additional staff.

The chocolate retailer, acquired by Mars last year, saw a 10% increase in festive sales in 2024 compared to the previous year. Among its expansion plans is a flagship store in Manchester, set to be its “most expansive” yet, opening this spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company also announced plans to launch two new stores in the US as part of its international growth strategy.

Hotel Chocolat launched its first store in North London in 2004 and has since grown rapidly, offering its premium confectionery both online and in stores.

Its range includes everything from classic chocolate boxes to high-end "Velvetisers" - specialised devices designed to whisk chocolate into smooth, warm milk.

But how can you apply for one of the many new roles that are likely to arise with the opening of those 25 stores. And - perhaps more importantly - do you get free Hotel Chocolat chocolate as a perk of working there?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
(Photo: Flickr/Kake)(Photo: Flickr/Kake)
(Photo: Flickr/Kake) | Flickr/Kake

How to apply for jobs at Hotel Chocolat

To explore career opportunities at Hotel Chocolat, you can visit their careers page, which provides information about current vacancies, company culture, and locations.

On this page, you'll find a list of available positions across various departments, including retail, customer service, marketing, and project management.

Each job listing includes details about the role, required qualifications, and application instructions.

Hotel Chocolat says the company values originality, authenticity, and ethics, and seeks passionate and creative individuals to join their team. They offer a supportive workplace where employees can learn, grow, and flourish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By regularly visiting the careers page and staying updated on new postings, you can find and apply for roles that match your career aspirations at Hotel Chocolat.

A personalised morning news round-up with UK Today - sign up here.

Can you eat the chocolate?

While this unverified Glassdoor employee review says that yes, you can enjoy free chocolate during your shifts at Hotel Chocolat, we wouldn’t want to say for certain if that is the case.

On its website, Hotel Chocolat says that employees get “generous discounts” on its chocolate (naturally) and “every product in our range from award-winning alcohol to cocoa inspired cookery books.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also adds that it offers a sharesaver scheme allowing staff to purchase shares in the company, and life assurance policies, providing financial security for employees’ families.

Hotel Chocolat also encourages sustainable commuting with a cycle-to-work programme that enables employees to acquire bicycles in a cost-effective manner.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.

Related topics:Hotel ChocolatCareersJobsChocolateBoostMoneyJobstoday

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice